M&T Bank Corp Acquires 441 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $368.71 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.46 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,567,320. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.