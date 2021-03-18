MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MP stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.38.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.
MP Materials Company Profile
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.