Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.51. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 100,975 shares.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$330.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

