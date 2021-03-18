Morgan Stanley Raises Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $105.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of LAMR opened at $99.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

