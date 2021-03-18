Morgan Stanley Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $415.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $439.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $316.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

