Morgan Stanley Cuts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $51.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 345,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

