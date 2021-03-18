Morgan Stanley Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $51.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 66.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.