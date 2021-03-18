Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Update

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,104,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MAAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 52,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.