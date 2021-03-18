Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 9,660 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 37.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 54,523 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,542,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

