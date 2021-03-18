Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 23,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vistra from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $584,360. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

