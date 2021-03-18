Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,050 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,101 shares of company stock worth $19,828,135 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $235.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.75 and a 200 day moving average of $237.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

