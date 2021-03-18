Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7,744.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

