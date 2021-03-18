Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $47.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.66 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

