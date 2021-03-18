Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$22.75 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.64.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$21.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$764.31 million and a PE ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$21.90.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

