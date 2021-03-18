Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NERV stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

