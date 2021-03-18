MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 15th

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

MGP stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

