MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.89

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 76420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $77,133,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after buying an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

