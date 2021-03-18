MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

