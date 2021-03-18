Mfn Partners, Lp Acquires 26,431 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 26,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,966.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 70,668 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,260.28.

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $6,347,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62.

PFSI opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

