Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $1.46 on Major Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $95.56 million and $29.29 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

