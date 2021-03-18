Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $194,025.60 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $261.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.04 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.48 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

