Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Merus alerts:

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $718.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.