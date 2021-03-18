Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,002 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $154.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.