Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,390 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $272.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

