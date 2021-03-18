Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.