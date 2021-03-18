Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,577 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA opened at $185.50 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

