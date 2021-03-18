Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,092 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

