Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 2,604 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 660.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 163,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $259.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

