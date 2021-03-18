Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 16,530 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.