Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 2,546 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.