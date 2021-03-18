Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $756,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,805 shares of company stock worth $11,852,540. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

