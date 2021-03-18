Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $620,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

