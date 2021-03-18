Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $436,000 Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,255 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

