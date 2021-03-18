Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Down 10.5%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)’s stock price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 1,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

