Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$7.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$2.26 and a 52 week high of C$7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.20.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

