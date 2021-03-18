Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of MFCSF stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

