Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Facilities from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.