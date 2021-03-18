McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.90

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

