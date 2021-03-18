MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Fine Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,269 shares during the quarter. MBIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 140.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MBI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,499. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

