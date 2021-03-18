Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE:MEC opened at $16.75 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $335.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.