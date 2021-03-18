Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

