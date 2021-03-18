Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.13. 10,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

