Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 2.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $246,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.04. 14,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

