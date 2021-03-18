Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.75. 14,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

