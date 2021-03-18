Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $209.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.15 and its 200-day moving average is $187.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

