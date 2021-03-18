Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 17,468 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. 38,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,941. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

