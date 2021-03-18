Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $412.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Shares of MA stock opened at $378.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.18 and a 200 day moving average of $338.23. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

