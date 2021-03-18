MASQ (MASQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $39,857.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00061639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00131400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.00644079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,053,404 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

