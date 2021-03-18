Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $45.55. 9,719,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,354,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Specifically, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,769. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

