Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $359,175.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

