Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $359,175.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
